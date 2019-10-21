Snoop Dogg Roasts Kanye West’s Yeezy ‘Jail Slippers’ for Kids

Snoop Dogg was among the netizens slamming Kanye West’s Yeezy slides for kids.

The shoes took a beating on social media last week, following an Oct. 16 Instagram post by Kim Kardashian showing her and West’s children trying them on.

“New Yeezy slides for Kids OMG. They are so cute, so fresh. They’re like rubbery and so comfy,” Kardashian said on her Instagram stories.

Twitter users weren’t quite as impressed with the shoes. Netizens were quick to respond to Kardashian’s post, writing that the slides resembled everything from Play-Doh to knockoff Crocs to a potato.

Snoop was also decidedly not into the shoes. After spotting a post from @theshaderoom about the slides, the rapper said they looked like “jail slippers.”

“She been getting dudes out of jail, now he gone sell jail slippers. W.T.F. None of my bidness,” Snoop commented on Instagram.

The “Gin and juice” performer has been critical of West before. After West expressed his support of President Donald Trump in 2018, Snoop hit back. In addition to calling the president’s supporters “racist,” Snoop posted a Photoshopped image to his Instagram grid of the Yeezy designer with lightened skin.

“The new. Kanye well allwhite now way to go dude,” Snoop wrote.

The Yeezy kids’ slides are as of yet unreleased. They come in muted colorways like olive green and beige.

