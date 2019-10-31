This Brand Wants to Prove High-End Sneakers Don’t Have to Be Expensive

New York-based Snkr Project is proving you don’t have to break the bank to buy luxury sneakers.

With high-end labels such as Balenciaga and Gucci hitting the market with $700 to $1,500 styles, the company discovered an opportunity.

“There were no luxury sneaker designs at a more attainable price point,” said co-founder Janelle Nga.

Since 2016, the brand has delivered silhouettes with upscale aesthetics without deviating from a $75-to-$150 price range. And this formula has attracted retail standouts.

Snkr Project is sold in high-end department stores such as Bloomingdale’s and larger independent retail chains including Dr. Jay’s and City Gear. The approach has also helped Snkr Project bring in $2.5 million in sales in three years, with a target of $5 million by the end of 2020.

The growth, however, hasn’t come without challenges. Its wholesale business outweighs e-commerce, which accounts for 20% of sales. Although the founders have no exact target for the split, they want to grow the online percentage of the business exponentially. (The brand is approaching its first funding round, which will be used for marketing and to promote e-com efforts. It is seeking private investors before year’s end.)

In addition, the company is working to lessen the impact looming tariffs could have on business. (Snkr Project manufactures its product in China.)

“We’re trying to work with our factories to decrease costs so we split it. We’re trying not to pass [increases] on,” Snkr Project co-founder Marc Scepi said. “But to stay healthy, we have to have a certain margin. If we don’t, we’re hurting ourselves.”

Nga added, “It challenges us to become even more strategic with our development and production — [to find] creative ways to help minimize costs. We are also looking [to manufacture] outside of China.” In the meantime, Snkr Project is banking on key styles to keep the momentum going.

For spring ’20, the company will rely on updates to its popular Rodeo franchise and a new trail-inspired style to fuel its men’s business. The brand will also look to capitalize on its biggest opportunity: its first full range of women’s footwear, led by the Rodeo 2.5 and Madison 2.0 silhouettes.

Want more?

How John Geiger Plans to Expand His Rapidly Growing Business Beyond High-End Sneakers

Exclusive: Ronnie Fieg Gets Candid About Kith’s Rise, Critics Who Don’t Understand Him & Pressures of Staying on Top

Diversity & Inclusion in the Sneaker Industry: Insiders Talk What’s Working and the Difficult Road Ahead