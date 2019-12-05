Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sneakersnstuff Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Its First Store With a New Air Jordan Collaboration

By Victor Deng
Sneakersnstuff x Air Jordan 'Past, Present, Future' Collection
The Sneakersnstuff x Air Jordan 'Past, Present, Future' collection.
International sneaker boutique Sneakersnstuff is paying homage to its first store opening, which took place 20 years ago, with an exclusive multi-sneaker Air Jordan collaboration releasing this month.

Known as the “Past, Present, Future” collection, the styles will include the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Mars 270 and Jordan Proto-Max 720. The silhouettes reference the colors of the original store’s interior in Stockholm.

Sneakersnstuff x Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Sneakersnstuff x Air Jordan 1 Mid.
Sneakersnstuff x Jordan Mars 270
Sneakersnstuff x Jordan Mars 270.
Sneakersnstuff x Jordan Proto-Max 720
The Sneakersnstuff x Jordan Proto-Max 720.
The Jordan 1 blends together premium materials including nubuck, suede and leather in a sail, wolf gray and red color palette. Paying tribute to the current models from Jordan Brand is the Mars 270, which draws design elements from the Jordan 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12 while paired with an Air Max 270 heel unit for maximum comfort. Looking ahead to the future for both entities is the Proto-Max 720.

The Sneakersnstuff-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid, Jordan Mars 270 and Jordan Proto-Max 720 will be available online through the SNS app now followed by a launch at each of the SNS stores located in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo on Dec. 18. The Jordan 1 Mid will retail for $139. The Jordan Mars 270 and Jordan Proto-Max 720 will cost $159 and $199, respectively.

