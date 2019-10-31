Sneakersnstuff Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With New Adidas Capsule Collection

Popular boutique Sneakersnstuff (SNS) is celebrating its 20th anniversary since the opening of its storefront in Stockholm by dropping a new collaboration with Adidas.

The multi-sneaker collection includes two pairs of the futuristic Adidas ZX 4000 4D model ($299), as well as a special version of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker ($119) and an Adilette slide ($69). According to SNS, this collection will draw inspiration from the city of Los Angeles, where the store had its most recent opening, earlier this year.

The ZX 4000 4Ds feature a color palette inspired by the sunrise and sunset. As for the Stan Smith, the pair has been elevated with a premium tumbled leather upper that features new details including the faces of the co-founders Erik Fagerlind and Peter Jansson on the tongue tag. Rounding out the capsule is an Adilette slide emblazoned with both the SNS and Three Stripes branding throughout.

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas ZX 4000 4D “Sunset.” CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Stan Smith “20th Anniversary.”

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Adilette “20th Anniversary.” CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Consortium “20th Anniversary” collection will have a pre-release at its Los Angeles location on Saturday, before receiving a global launch at Sneakersnstuff stores in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, London and New York. Those who want to purchase the pairs can sign up now in the SNS app.

