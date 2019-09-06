The 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches consist of a range of styles for just about any fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect for upgrading your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand and New Balance.

1. Air Jordan 10 ‘Woodland Camo’

The Air Jordan 10 ‘Woodland Camo’ is the first of the model to feature the stealthy design printed on the canvas upper.

The Air Jordan 10 “Woodland Camo.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 10 “Woodland Camo”; Nike, $190.

2. Air Jordan 10 ‘Desert Camo’

The ‘Desert Camo’ Air Jordan 10 was released alongside the aforementioned colorway but is covered in a ‘Desert’ pattern instead.

The Air Jordan 10 “Desert Camo.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 10 “Desert Camo”; Nike, $190.

3. Reebok Club C ‘It’s A Man’s World’

As part of Reebok’s ‘It’s A Man’s World’ campaign in celebration of women empowerment is a special iteration of the classic Club C sneaker donning an all-beige color palette.

The Reebok Club C “It’s A Man’s World.” CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Club C “It’s A Man’s World”; Reebok, $70.

4. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Obsidian’

Before becoming one of the greatest to play the sport of basketball, Michael Jordan was once a college student at the University of North Carolina, which is what inspired this iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 1.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Obsidian”; StockX.

5. Carhartt x Clarks Wallabee

Perfect for fall, workwear brand Carhartt puts its spin on the Clarks Wallabee by giving the shoe a touch of camo while keeping the traditional suede upper and crepe outsole.

The Carhartt x Clarks Wallabee. CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

Carhartt x Clarks Wallabee; Sneakersnstuff, $160.

6. New Balance 997 ‘Gray Day’

As part of New Balance’s “Gray Day” in celebration of the brand’s iconic color palette is the classic 997 model featuring the soft hue on the premium leather upper with the “Made in U.S.A.” branding on the sides.

The New Balance 997 “Gray Day.” CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 997 “Gray Day”; Sneakersnstuff, $209.

7. AriZona Iced Tea x Adidas Continental Vulc

AriZona Iced Tea teamed up with Adidas to release a special iteration of the Continental Vulc boasting the drink’s signature logo throughout the entirety of the shoe’s upper.

The AriZona Iced Tea x Adidas Continental Vulc. CREDIT: Adidas

AriZona Iced Tea x Adidas Continental Vulc; Adidas, $65.

8. Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

As part of Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2019 season, the skatewear brand has dropped a special Nike SB Dunk Low featuring a two-toned leather upper with metallic details on the toe along with a jewel Swoosh branding on the sides.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low in “White/Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low; StockX.

9. Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 ‘Iron Spider’

Inspired by Marvel Spider-Man’s classic “Iron Spider” suit, NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s newest Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 sports an all-red colorway with contrasting gold hits on the sides of the shoe.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 “Iron Spider.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 “Iron Spider”; Adidas, $100.

