9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches consist of a range of styles for just about any fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect for upgrading your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand, and Vans.

1. Nike LeBron 17

Take your game to the next level with the performance-driven Nike LeBron 17 available in a simple black and white colorway.

Nike LeBron 17. CREDIT: Nike News

Nike LeBron 17; Nike, $200.

2. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Perfect for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running sneaker dons a vibrant pink mesh upper that implements breathability across high-heat areas on the foot.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 in “Pink.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36; Nike, $120.

3. Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0

One of the original Adidas Ultra Boost colorways has returned, which is dressed in red and contrasted by the signature Boost midsole in white.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0; Concepts, $180.

4. Marvel x Adidas AM4 80 Vol. 2

With New York City Comic-Con happening this weekend, Foot Locker and Adidas celebrate the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics with a special iteration of the AM4.

Adidas AM4 “Marvel 80 Vol. 2” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Adidas AM4 Marvel 80 Vol. 2″; Foot Locker, $150.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Hospital Blue’

Dubbed “Hospital Blue,” this latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 keeps it simple with a soft baby blue hue covering the mesh and suede upper, which continues onto the midsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Hospital Blue.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Hospital Blue”; StockX.

6. Disney x Vans Sk8-Hi ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’

In collaboration with Disney and Tim Burton’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” this limited-edition Vans Sk8-Hi sneaker features graphics on the upper that’s inspired by the film.

The Disney x Vans Sk8-Hi “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” CREDIT: Vans

Disney x Vans Sk8-Hi “A Nightmare Before Christmas”; Vans, $75.

7. Nike Air Force 1 High ‘Flax’

The iconic “Flax” Nike Air Force 1 has officially returned in preparation for the colder months ahead. It features its signature wheat-colored upper with a tonal rubber tooling underneath.

The Nike Air Force 1 High “Flax.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High “Flax”; Nike, $140.

8. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘First Class’

According to Jordan Brand, this Air Jordan 1 “First Class” colorway honors the silhouette’s standout heritage with MJ’s full signature emblazoned on the underlay.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “First Class”; StockX.

9. Nike Adapt BB ‘Multicolor’

The futuristic Nike Adapt BB sneaker gets elevated with a multi-colored knitted upper that’s designed to give fans a customized, consistent fit, without the need for laces.

Nike Adapt BB Multicolor.

Nike Adapt BB “Multicolor”; Nike, $350.

