9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches consist of a range of styles for just about any fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are wise choices for upgrading your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand, New Balance, Vans and Puma.

1. Air Jordan 12

Jordan Brand flips the fan-favorite Taxi colorway of the Air Jordan 12 to create a brand new iteration featuring a black suede upper and white midsole.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro “Reverse Taxi.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Reverse Taxi”; Nike, $190.

2. New Balance OMN1S ‘Heat Wave’

Kawhi Leonard’s coveted New Balance OMN1S basketball sneaker is finally available in the new “Heat Wave” colorway that boasts a vibrant pink and red FitWeave upper to help you stand out on the court.

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave.” CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave”; Shoe Palace, $140.

3. Under Armour Curry 7

While currently sidelined by an injury, Stephen Curry and Under Armour introduces his seventh signature sneaker, available now in its debut “UNDRTD” colorway.

Under Armour Curry 7 “Undrtd” CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 7 “UNDRTD”; Under Armour, $140.

4. Puma Fast Rider

First released in the ‘80s, Puma re-introduces the classic Style Rider in a blue low-cut nylon upper, which sits atop a plush Riderfoam midsole and Federbein outsole.

The Puma Fast Rider OG. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Fast Rider OG; Puma, $80.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Teal Blue’

The latest installment of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is the new “Teal Blue” colorway boasting a bevy of blue shades throughout the chunky sneaker.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Teal Blue.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Teal Blue”; StockX.

6. Vans SK-8 Hi MTE

Vans updates its iconic Sk8-Hi sneaker that’s perfect for the winter thanks to its newly reinforced uppers as well as weather-proof treads.

The Vans Sk-8 Hi MTE. CREDIT: Vans

Vans SK-8 Hi MTE; Vans, $105.

7. Nike Cortez ‘Day of the Dead’

In celebration of the Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a new Nike collection that includes the Cortez featuring special graphics printed throughout the shoe.

The Nike Cortez “Day of the Dead.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Cortez “Day of the Dead”; Foot Locker, $80.

8. Nike KD 12 ‘YouTube’

Released as part of the Opening Day collection, Kevin Durant has a collaboration with YouTube dressed in the video platform’s traditional red and white color palette.

The Nike KD 12 “YouTube.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike KD 12 YouTube; Nike, $150.

9. Nike LeBron 7 ‘Red Carpet’

Returning for the first time in 10 years is the Nike LeBron 7 in the coveted “Red Carpet” colorway, featuring its original details like blue accents.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 7 “Red Carpet”; StockX.

