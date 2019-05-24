9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

The lateral side of the "Hot Lava White" Nike LeBron 16.

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches feature a range of styles available for just about any sneaker fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect to upgrade your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Air Jordan, Nike, Adidas, and Converse.

1. Nike LeBron 16 ‘Hot Lava White’

Inspired by the classic Nike Air Tech Challenge II first worn by tennis legend Andre Agassi in the ’90s, the Swoosh has reimagined the iconic colorway onto the latest signature LeBron James basketball model.

The lateral side of the “Hot Lava White” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 16 “Hot Lava White,” $200; Nike SNKRS.

2. Nike LeBron 16 ‘Hot Lava Black’

Along with the aforementioned “Hot Lava White” colorway is a contrasting black makeup for the Nike LeBron 16 that’s highlighted by the signature Hot Lava accents on the Swoosh branding, heel counter and outsole.

The lateral side of the “Hot Lava Black” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 16 “Hot Lava Black,” $200; Nike SNKRS.

3. Adidas Ozweego

Adidas reimagines the ’90s-era Ozweego runner by combining retro design elements with modernized cushioning technology like the adiPrene+ tooling for maximized comfort.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ozweego. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ozweego, $120; Adidas.com.

4.Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star ‘Velvet’

Coinciding with the release of Tyler, the Creator’s newest studio album Igor, the Converse One Star‘s upper is covered in a red velvet with Tyler’s signature flower stripe branding on the sides.

The lateral side of the Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star “Velvet.” CREDIT: Converse

Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star “Velvet,” $100; Converse.com.

5. Adidas Ultra Boost S&L

The popular Adidas Ultra Boost receives a premium upgrade with its newest S&L variation boasting suede overlays throughout the entirety of the breathable mesh upper, which sits atop the plush Boost midsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Ultra Boost S&L. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost S&L, $180; Adidas.com.

6. Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro ‘Del Sol’

The “Del Sol” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 makes its return for the first time since 2009, which was one of the colorways of the silhouette that Kobe Bryant wore while capturing his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro “Del Sol.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro “Del Sol,” $180; Dick’s Sporting Goods.

7. 3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Stonewash Blue’

In collaboration with NYC-based denim company 3×1, the fan favorite Nike Air Force 1 Low is crafted with a premium denim material that’s featured on the classic silhouette for the first time ever.

The lateral side of the 3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stonewash Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stonewash Blue,” $130; Nike SNKRS.

8. Air Jordan 1 Low

Inspired by the original Air Jordan 1, this low-top version boasts a red, white and black color palette that never goes out of style.

The Air Jordan 1 Low. CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low, $90; Nike.com.

9. Nike Air Max Tailwind IV

Perfect for the spring season, Nike upgrades the throwback Air Max Tailwind IV with a soft beige upper and a Max Air cushioning unit to give fans comfort and style that last.

The Nike Air Max Tailwind IV. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max Tailwind IV, $160; Nike.com.

