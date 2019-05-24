9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches feature a range of styles available for just about any sneaker fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect to upgrade your sneaker rotation.
Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Air Jordan, Nike, Adidas, and Converse.
1. Nike LeBron 16 ‘Hot Lava White’
Inspired by the classic Nike Air Tech Challenge II first worn by tennis legend Andre Agassi in the ’90s, the Swoosh has reimagined the iconic colorway onto the latest signature LeBron James basketball model.
Nike LeBron 16 “Hot Lava White,” $200; Nike SNKRS.
2. Nike LeBron 16 ‘Hot Lava Black’
Along with the aforementioned “Hot Lava White” colorway is a contrasting black makeup for the Nike LeBron 16 that’s highlighted by the signature Hot Lava accents on the Swoosh branding, heel counter and outsole.
Nike LeBron 16 “Hot Lava Black,” $200; Nike SNKRS.
3. Adidas Ozweego
Adidas reimagines the ’90s-era Ozweego runner by combining retro design elements with modernized cushioning technology like the adiPrene+ tooling for maximized comfort.
Adidas Ozweego, $120; Adidas.com.
4.Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star ‘Velvet’
Coinciding with the release of Tyler, the Creator’s newest studio album Igor, the Converse One Star‘s upper is covered in a red velvet with Tyler’s signature flower stripe branding on the sides.
Golf Le Fleur x Converse One Star “Velvet,” $100; Converse.com.
5. Adidas Ultra Boost S&L
The popular Adidas Ultra Boost receives a premium upgrade with its newest S&L variation boasting suede overlays throughout the entirety of the breathable mesh upper, which sits atop the plush Boost midsole.
Adidas Ultra Boost S&L, $180; Adidas.com.
6. Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro ‘Del Sol’
The “Del Sol” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 makes its return for the first time since 2009, which was one of the colorways of the silhouette that Kobe Bryant wore while capturing his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro “Del Sol,” $180; Dick’s Sporting Goods.
7. 3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Stonewash Blue’
In collaboration with NYC-based denim company 3×1, the fan favorite Nike Air Force 1 Low is crafted with a premium denim material that’s featured on the classic silhouette for the first time ever.
3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stonewash Blue,” $130; Nike SNKRS.
8. Air Jordan 1 Low
Inspired by the original Air Jordan 1, this low-top version boasts a red, white and black color palette that never goes out of style.
Air Jordan 1 Low, $90; Nike.com.
9. Nike Air Max Tailwind IV
Perfect for the spring season, Nike upgrades the throwback Air Max Tailwind IV with a soft beige upper and a Max Air cushioning unit to give fans comfort and style that last.
Nike Air Max Tailwind IV, $160; Nike.com.
