The 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches consist of a range of styles for just about any fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect for upgrading your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand, Puma, and Converse.

1. Nike Air Max 1 ‘Schematic’

Drawing inspiration from the shoe’s original design process, this Nike Air Max 1 “Schematic” arrives in a white upper with black details written throughout the entirety of the model.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Schematic.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Schematic”; StockX.

2. Puma Clyde Court #REFORM

In collaboration with rapper Meek Mill, this Puma Clyde Court #Reform is the brand’s rally cry to stand up against the unjust U.S. criminal justice system using an all-red upper featuring the #Reform branding on the tongue and outsole.

The Puma Clyde Court #Reform. CREDIT: Puma

Puma Clyde Court #Reform; Puma, $120.

3. Nike Air Max 1 “Sketch to Shelf”

Similar to the aforementioned Nike Air Max 1 “Schematic,” this “Sketch to Shelf” makeup opts for a stealthy black makeup with writing on throughout the shoe seen in white.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Sketch to Shelf.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Sketch to Shelf”; StockX.

4. Adidas Ozweego

Inspired by the style of the ’98 Ozweego 3, the modern-day Adidas Ozweego has been elevated with a breathable Primeknit upper while an Adiprene+ midsole offers targeted impact absorption.

The Adidas Ozweego. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ozweego; Adidas, $110.

5. Rhude x Puma Cell Alien

LA-based fashion label Rhude employs its minimalist aesthetics onto the futuristic Puma Cell Alien model with a black-based mesh upper that’s paired with a contrasting beige midsole underneath.

The Rhude x Puma Cell Alien. CREDIT: Puma

Rhude x Puma Cell Alien; Puma, $150.

6. Adidas NMD_R1

The popular Adidas NMD_R1 undergoes a new look with a tonal black Primeknit upper while featuring a two-toned Boost midsole with black covering the majority of the plush material while the heel portion is in red.

The lateral side of the black and red Adidas NMD_R1. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas NMD_R1; Adidas, $130.

7. Nike Air Skarn

As part of Nike’s famed ACG (All-Conditions Gear) line for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2019 collection, the classic Nike Air Skarn boasts a lightweight mesh-based upper with a hiking style tread that’s made to withstand any weather condition.

The Nike Air Skarn. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Skarn; Nike, $120.

8. Jordan React Havoc ‘UNC’

This Jordan React Havoc features the colors of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels including the signature “UNC” logo on the heel of the upper. Capping off the look is Nike’s React-cushioning technology at the midsole for a smooth ride.

The Jordan React Havoc in the “UNC” colorway. CREDIT: Finish Line

Jordan React Havoc ‘UNC”; Finish Line, $130.

9. Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor

First debuted as a “Friends & Family” exclusive back in ’17, this Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor features denim on the uppers with Coca-Cola branding embroidered wrapping around the heel.

The Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor 1970’s. CREDIT: Tyler Mansour for Kith

Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse Chuck Taylor; StockX.

