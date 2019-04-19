9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Blue Snakeskin."

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches feature a range of styles available for just about any sneaker fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect to upgrade your sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands such as Air Jordan, Nike and Adidas.

1. Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Blue Snakeskin’

Making its return for the first time since 2001, the Air Jordan 11 Low adds a luxurious blue snakeskin mudguard surrounding the white leather upper.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Blue Snakeskin.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Blue Snakeskin,” $185; Nike.com.

Related Puma Wants You to Test Its Self-Lacing Shoes Before They Come Out New Survey Finds Sustainability, Ethical Practices Weigh Heavily in Retail Purchasing Decisions Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Shimmery Dress and Timeless Pumps for Night Out With Joshua Kushner

2. Nike Air Max 98 On Air ‘La Mezcla’

Nike On Air design winner Gabrielle Serrano puts her own spin on the classic Air Max 98 that’s inspired by New York City’s landmarks and its people.

The Nike Air Max 98 ‘La Mezcla.’ CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 98 On Air “La Mezcla,” $200; Nike.com.

3. Adidas UltraBoost 19

The latest 2019 variation of the Adidas UltraBoost model boasts a two-tone Primeknit design that’s attached to the signature Boost cushioning midsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas UltraBoost 19. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas UltraBoost 19, $180; Adidas.com.

4. Nike LeBron 16 ‘Martin’

Inspired by LeBron James’ love for the ’90s sitcom “Martin,” the Nike LeBron 16 features an eye-catching purple upper with the character’s memorable catchphrases printed on the heel counter.

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 16 “Martin.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 16 “Martin,” $185; Nike.com.

5. Nike Adapt BB

The power-lacing Nike Adapt BB is available in its dark gray colorway via the SNKRS app.

The lateral side of the Nike Adapt BB “Dark Gray.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Adapt BB, $350; Nike SNKRS.

6. Nike Air Max 97 On Air ‘Summer of Love’

Nike On Air design winner Jasmine Lasode’s Air Max 97 design was inspired by a summer evening in London with a neon color palette covering the entirety of the classic runner.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 On Air Summer of Love. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 97 On Air “Summer of Love,” $200; Nike.com.

7. Nike PG 3 ‘Mamba Mentality’

In celebration of the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game, the Nike PG 3 “Mamba Mentality” features a breathable knit upper with a responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole.

The lateral side of the Nike PG 3 “Mamba Mentality.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike PG 3 “Mamba Mentality,” $130; Nike.com.

8. Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Mamba Mentality’

A nod to the classic “Chaos” Nike Kobe 5, the Kyrie 5 provides wearers with superior lockdown with its lacing shroud across the midfoot, which sits atop a new Air Zoom Turbo cushioning system underneath.

The lateral side of the Nike Kyrie 5 “Mamba Mentality.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 “Mamba Mentality,” $130; Nike.com.

9. Nike Free RN 5.0

Ready to tackle any fitness goal, the newest Nike Free RN 5.0 boasts a lightweight mesh on the upper with less foam in the midsole means so you are ready to hit the ground running.

The lateral side of the Nike Free RN 5.0. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Free RN 5.0, $100; Nike.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Watch FN’s video featuring rapper Meek Mill.

Want more?

Under Armour Gifts its Remaining March Madness Teams Special Curry 6 Shoes

9 Comfortable Shoes to Wear on Walk to Work Day

30 Best Women’s Sandals to Kick Off Spring 2019 — Starting as Low as $40