10 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1.

This week’s most noteworthy sneaker launches will feature a range of styles available for just about any sneaker fan. The selection includes limited-edition collaborations and timeless silhouettes, as well as new models from brands that are perfect to upgrade your spring sneaker rotation.

Below, you’ll find links to shop this week’s top releases from brands including Air Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Puma and more.

Air Jordan 3 ‘Tinker’ SP Air Max 1, $225; Nike.com

Combining two iconic sneakers created by legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 “Tinker” drawing design takes cues from the classic Air Max 1 with its vibrant red accents on the mudguard along with the popular Nike Air branding on the heel. CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, $160; Nike.com

The popular Air Jordan 1 has an off-white colorway with red accents found throughout the entirety of the model. CREDIT: Nike

David Bowie x Vans Sk8 Hi, $80; Vans.com

Paying homage to music icon David Bowie, the limited-edition Vans Sk8 Hi features Bowie’s trademark thunderbolt printed on the upper. CREDIT: Vans

Adidas N3XT L3V3L, $180; Adidas.com

Adidas’ laceless N3XT L3V3L basketball sneakers will opt for a futuristic high-top design with a Lightstrike foam midsole to keep ballers comfortable as they move up and down the court. CREDIT: Adidas

Reebok InstaPump Fury OG, $180; Reebok.com

Returning in its true original form, the Reebok InstaPump Fury OG boasts a slip-on design in a bold neon green colorway with the Pump tech on the tongue. CREDIT: Reebok

Nike Air Max2 Light ‘Purple Berry,’ $140; Nike.com

Originally released in 1994, the Nike Air Max2 Light features an upper that blends synthetic and mesh materials along with a soft foam midsole. CREDIT: Nike

The latest iteration of the Adidas NMD_R1 will sport a bevy of darker tones on the Primeknit upper that’s paired with the comfortable Boost cushioned midsole perfect for everyday wear. CREDIT: Adidas

Puma LQD Cell Origin AR, $120; Puma.com

Pushing boundaries with the Puma LQD Cell Origin AR, the upper features QR codes that will unlock a special augmented reality experience on your phone. CREDIT: Puma

Nike Free RN 5.0, $100; Nike.com

Perfect for any run, the latest Nike Free RN 5.0 features a lightweight mesh upper with a responsive foam tooling so you can hit the ground running. CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 33 SE, $160; Nike.com

The laceless Air Jordan 33 SE basketball model features a midcut design with a strap along the tongue for additional lockdown. CREDIT: Nike

