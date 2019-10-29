Skechers’ 11th Annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $2.2 Million for Children With Special Needs

Skechers and its 11th annual Pier to Pier Friendship walk-a-thon kicked off — and ended — on high notes last Sunday. The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand raised more than $2.27 million for the Friendship Foundation, a charity dedicated to facilitating friendships between teen volunteers and children with special needs. The organization also supports educational programs for schools around the local South Bay area.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Kodi Lee, a blind and autistic singer who won this season’s competition, entertained the walkers with a medley of hit songs before the 3.4-mile walk around Manhattan Beach Pier began. More star power came from Skechers’ longtime ambassadors, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and fitness guru Denise Austin, who helped lead the parade of walkers.

“This year we have over 15,000 virtual and registered walkers,” said Skechers president Michael Greenberg, who added that at its inception the walk-a-thon attracted 1,200 participants. “It’s the largest walk in the nation of its kind for children with special needs and education. This is something special and that’s why it continues to grow.”

Greenberg shared that the charity walk has raised $13 million over the years.

“There are 10 school districts in the South Bay, with 40 Friendship clubs throughout those school districts,” he explained. “The money supports science, physical education, music. We save teachers’ jobs, we expand libraries. We do so many things on a constant basis with the significant funds we raise.”

The footwear company’s charity event has experienced significant gains in tandem with its business. “Skechers has become the third-largest footwear company in the word,” Greenberg said. “We continue to grow internationally, which represents 56% of the business. We have nearly 3,500 Skechers-branded stores around the world and continue to do what we do best — create great shoes and attach great marketing.”

