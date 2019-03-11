Skechers’ Foundation Gives More Than $2M to Children and Education

Brooke Burke and Sugar Ray Leonard pose with a group of cheerleaders at the 10th annual Sketchers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk.

The Sketchers Foundation celebrated on Thursday raising more than $2 million through its annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, which was held last year in October.

Checks totaling more than $1 million were split between six different education foundations during a reception held at the Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, Calif., where the footwear brand has its headquarters. In addition, a check for nearly $600,000 was presented to the Friendship Foundation, a non-profit group that helps children with special needs. The brand added that it would continue its college scholarship program for the third year in a row.

The check is the largest amount to date that the foundation has cut. The foundation’s contributions now total over $11 million since the Sketcher’s launched its Manhattan Beach walk-a-thon back in 2009.

The Sketchers Foundation presents a check to the Friendship Foundation. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

“Since its start, the Walk has raised an incredible $11 million for our kids — and it’s all because of the tens of thousands of walkers, donors and sponsors who have believed in our event as passionately as we believe in our children,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in an announcement.

The Sketchers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk was sponsored by Nickelodeon and NBC4 California. Celebrities in attendance for the 10th annual walk included sports legend Sugar Ray Leonard, TV personality Jimmy Kimmel and model Brooke Burke.

“A generation of children have benefitted from our love and support with new opportunities that came straight out of this event,” Burke said in the statement. “I’m so honored to take part in this annual tradition of inclusiveness, positivity and belief in our kids.”