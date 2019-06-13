Britney Spears Made These Skechers Shoes a Massive Hit 20 Years Ago — Now They’re Back

Skechers is celebrating 20 years of one of it’s most iconic styles by dropping three exclusive colorways.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based company introduced the Energy in 1999 with Britney Spears as the face of the chunky shoe; it became the brand’s first big success. The ’90s-inspired silhouette and its massive popularity helped to define the up-and-coming brand.

Skechers’ Energy 20th Anniversary sneaker collection. CREDIT: Skechers

Now, fans of the original silhouette can shop three new limited-edition Energy colorways — classic white and metallic silver. Each features the ’90s-era Skechers logo and the brand’s “It’s the S” tagline.

“When we look back at the thousands of styles released over the 27 years since we established Skechers, the Skechers Energy really stands out as a look that helped define our brand just as we were hitting our stride,” said Michael Greenberg, president. “With Britney Spears as the face of the Skechers Energy at launch, it became our first massive global hit style and helped drive awareness for the Skechers brand around the world.”

Related Britney Spears Gives a Lesson in Breezy Beach Style in Pink Bikini & Birkenstocks How This Footwear Powerhouse Brand Went From $400 Million to $4 Billion in Two Decades Skechers Hit With Lawsuit That Claims Light-Up Kids' Shoes Cause Skin Burns

Skechers’ Energy 20th Anniversary sneaker collection. CREDIT: Skechers

Skechers Energy. CREDIT: Skechers

Greenberg added: “We love that the chunky design Skechers originated is now all the rage in fashion footwear driving massive excitement for our Skechers D’Lites collection. This anniversary is a perfect opportunity to re-introduce old and new Skechers fans to the style that started it all.”

The anniversary colorways are available at Skechers retail stores, Skechers.com and select retail partners.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s cover shoot with FN.

Want more?

Skechers & Nike Have Actually Been Going at It for Years