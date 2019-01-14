Shoe of the Week: Cougar Brings an ’80s Vibe to Winter Boots

Retro style is not just for streetwear.

Canadian bootmaker Cougar is expanding its Heritage Collection for fall ’19 to include the Dylan, an above-the-ankle boot inspired by a vintage 1980s European-style hiker.

While paying homage to a classic aesthetic, Cougar has embraced the modern era with the latest waterproofing and temperature-rating technology. And for a luxe feel, it has outfitted the boot with premium leather and a genuine shearling lining.

All of which contributed to FN selecting the Dylan as our Shoe of the Week.

Cougar’s Dylan shearling-lined boot for fall ’19. CREDIT: LUCA ZAREBINSKI

Cougar’s Heritage Collection consists of retro Canadiana styles updated with a contemporary twist.

Other items in the series include the brand’s signature Pillow Boot, which was introduced in 1974 and at one point sold 8 million units across eight years. “The Pillow Boot was born and became a phenomenon in Canada,” president Steve Sedlbauer told FN in 2017. “It made the brand a household name in the Canadian market.”

And for fall ’19, Cougar will add the Durand style to the Heritage Collection. The knee-high wedge takes cues from a popular 1980s boot and features an ultrasoft lining and fur trim.

