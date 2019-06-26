Serena Williams’ Wheaties Box Cover Is a Milestone for Many Reasons

Serena Williams has marked yet another career milestone. The tennis star has been honored with her own Wheaties cereal box for the first time in her career.

The news, which makes the Nike athlete the second black female tennis player to grace the box, came from General Mills on Tuesday.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second,” Williams posted on Instagram. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big,” she also said in a statement.

Serena Williams limited-edition Wheaties box, available in the U.S. over the next month. CREDIT: M.A. Jozwiak

Williams is the first tennis player to be featured on Wheaties since Andre Agassi in 2004, and the fourth in the sport overall.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion continues to make history. Earlier this month, she became the sole female sports star to crack Forbes magazine’s top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes List this year, which annually tabulates the industry’s leading earners, including prize money, salaries and endorsements. Williams also recently became the first athlete to make Forbes‘ annual list of the world’s wealthiest self-made women.

Watch Nike trainer Joe Holder talk food and fitness.

Want more?

Can the New Faces of Tennis Bring a Serena Williams-Level of Excitement Back to the Sport?

Fila’s Ashleigh Barty Is Now the World’s No. 1 in Women’s Tennis