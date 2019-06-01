Serena Williams Upset in Third Round at French Open by This Young American

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th Grand Slam continues — but this year’s French Open won’t be her ticket.

The 37-year-old was ousted today by fellow American Sofia Kenin in the third round in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5. Kenin is through to the second week of a major tournament for the first time in her career. Ranked No. 35 in the world, the 20-year-old will next face Australian Ashleigh Barty.

For Williams, today marked her earliest exit since Wimbledon in 2014.

Sofia Kenin shakes hands with Serena Williams after pulling off an upset. CREDIT: Karla Kinne/Shutterstock

While the tennis great’s match didn’t go as she hoped, her sartorial choices on the court made quite a splash. The longtime Nike athlete wore a look custom-designed for her by the Oregon-based athletic giant in collaboration with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh. The ensemble included a cape jacket printed with the words “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess” (in French). The athlete’s outfit was made of a performance seersucker fabricated by the Swoosh just for her, dubbed “Ever.”

Discussing her disappointing loss with reporters after the match, Williams gave credit to her opponent for strong play.

“I think she played really well. In that first set in particular, she hit pretty much inches from the line. I haven’t played anyone like that in a long time,” she said. “She actually played really well.”

Flip through the gallery to see French Open sneaker style over the years.

Below, see highlights from the 2018 FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

How French Open Sneaker Style Has Changed Over the Years

Serena Williams Defends Nike After Backlash Over Maternity Pay Policy

Serena Williams Matches Daughter Olympia in the Cutest Nike x Virgil Abloh Outfits