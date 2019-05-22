Serena Williams Gets a Special Pair of Off-White x Nike ‘Air Williams’ Shoes From Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh teased the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low University Blue sneakers Tuesday on Instagram to his 3.9 million followers. The shoes aren’t available to the general public just yet, but tennis star Serena Williams already has a pair thanks to her friend and collaborator Abloh. The Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director showed off the new kicks, writing, “For Serena Only” and “‘Air’ Williams” in white marker on the side of each shoe. The sneaker design includes the “University Blue” special colorway and “Metallic Silver” Nike Swooshes on the side. The shoelaces are rendered in white, and a red zip tie rounds up the look.

Williams was spotted wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Volt” sneakers to the Met Gala earlier this month, which matched her neon yellow Versace dress. The collaboration is part of the ongoing “The Ten” project between Abloh and Nike, which started in 2017.

Off-White also collaborated with Williams, a long-time Nike ambassador, for her 2018 U.S. Open uniform. The “Queen Collection” included a dress for both her daytime and evening matches, a bag, jacket, the NikeCourt Flare 2 and limited editions of The 10: Nike Air Max 97 and The 10: Nike Blazer Mid SW.

No official announcement has been made yet on what Williams will be wearing for her matches at the 2019 French Open, which takes place from May 26 to June 8. She made headlines last year when a Roland Garros official banned her from wearing the catsuit she sported at the competition, although the tournament director announced this week that they will not be banning players’ outfits after all.

