9 Times Serena Williams Stole the Show in Nike Ads

When Nike features Serena Williams in an ad, it’s going to be compelling.

The Swoosh revealed arguably its best commercial featuring the tennis icon Sunday with “Dream Crazier,” a montage of pro and amateur athletes in action narrated by Williams. The clip delivered an empowering, barrier-breaking message to women athletes everywhere.

Although “Dream Crazier” may be what’s discussed now, it’s far from the only time Williams and Nike have released spectacular content together. Here, watch nine times the athlete and the brand captivated the masses through video.

“Unlimited Greatness”

Nike doesn’t even need Williams to be featured predominantly in an ad about her for it to be a hit. For “Unlimited Greatness,” a text-driven video released in 2016 that documents the ups and downs of her career, you cannot see Williams’ face until the final seconds.

“Just Do It: Serena Williams”

Last year, as part of its “Just Do It” campaign, Nike released a short film merging clips of Williams learning how to play tennis from her father, Richard, with highlights of her storied career.

“Until We All Win”

With this 2018 video, Williams and Nike were out to prove that “there’s no wrong way to be a woman.” The result of their efforts was another win for the women’s empowerment movement.

“Unlimited You”

Equal parts funny and inspirational, Nike delivered its star-studded “Unlimited You” video in 2016 featuring kids and pro athletes performing out-of-this-world feats. In the mix was Williams on a tennis court practicing her serve across from baseball star Giancarlo Stanton, who was returning them with the swing of a bat. (Nike separated their portion of the video in a clip dubbed “Unlimited Power.”)





“Unlimited Pursuit”

Set to the soundtrack of “Pursuit of Happiness” by Lissie, a cover of the Kid Cudi song, Williams starred alongside several other women athletes in 2016 including Simone Biles and Elena Delle Donne in action, once again showing how women are a force in sports.

“Possibilities”

Williams was a highlight of another star-studded video, this one released in 2013, titled “Possibilities.” The clip features the tennis star alongside NBA icon LeBron James and others who hope inspire athletes of all abilities to push past their limits.

“#KobeSystem”

This is an ad campaign for retired NBA great Kobe Bryant, but Williams showed off some serious acting chops in her 2012 appearance.

“Unlimited Serena Williams”

“I never felt I would be great one day,” Williams said in the middle of this 2016 video, which is shocking given her status as one of the greatest athletes who ever lived. The clip highlights Williams’ underdog mentality on the court, something that she uses as fuel to succeed.

“Dream Crazy”

Most of the attention surrounding the 2018 short film “Dream Crazy” surrounded Nike’s use of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its narrator. But Williams was featured prominently in the video, with Kaepernick highlighting her astounding ascent to the top of pro sports.

Want more?

Controversial Serena Williams Cartoon Deemed Not Racist by Australian Press Council

Serena Williams Makes ‘Crazy’ Look Dreamy at the 2019 Oscars

Serena Williams’ New Nike Ad Encourages Athletes to ‘Dream Crazier’