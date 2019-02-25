Serena Williams’ New Nike Ad Encourages Athletes to ‘Dream Crazier’

Serena Williams takes the court at the U.S. Open on Sept 4.

Serena Williams’ new Nike ad airs tonight during the 2019 Academy Awards, and the message is clear from its name: “Dream Crazier.”

The tennis pro shared the video on her Twitter account earlier today, captioning it: “If they think your dreams are crazy, show them what crazy dreams can do. # justdoit.”

The video features Williams narrating over a series of clips of fellow female professional and amateur athletes who too have made history in sports like track, basketball and even football.

It shows Williams herself with her voice-over saying: “Winning 23 Grand Slams, having a baby and then coming back for more? Crazy.”

The Nike ambassador is seen on the court repping different sneakers and outfit styles from the brand.

Other big names in the commercial include Olympic athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and snowboarder Chloe Kim, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon among others.

The double standard-defying ad finishes off with a powerful message: “So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do.”

