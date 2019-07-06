Serena Williams Reaches Round of 16 at Wimbledon After Defeating Julia Goerges

Serena Williams celebrates her victory at Wimbledon on July 6.

Serena Williams defeated Germany’s Julia Goerges in their women’s singles third round Wimbledon match today. This marks the second year in a row she’s beat 18th-seeded Goerges at London’s All England Club. She won 6-3, 6-4.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wore the same white knit Nike dress featuring stomach cutouts that she donned on July 4, when close pal Meghan Markle came out to watch her match. Throughout the tournament, she’s been sporting a gold Swoosh brooch featuring Swarovski crystals pinned to her chest.

Serena Williams wearing a white knit Nike dress with cutouts and a gold Swoosh brooch pin featuring Swarovski crystals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she wore a white and gold version of the NikeCourt Flare. The 37-year-old tennis champ and mother of one further accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a diamond heart necklace, a bracelet, a watch and a white headband.

Serena Williams in action during her match against Julia Goerges of Germany. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Williams will face off against No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro next in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2019.

A close-up view of Serena Williams wearing a white version of the NikeCourt Flare at Wimbledon 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

