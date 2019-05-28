Sign up for our newsletter today!

Serena Williams Delivers Message to Her Critics With Bold French Open Look for Round 1 Win

By Ella Chochrek
Serena Williams
Serena Williams is back at the French Open with a vengeance.

After stepping out at Roland Garros last year in a controversial catsuit — which was later banned by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli — the 37-year-old made a powerful statement with her 2019 look.

Serena Williams, nike x off-white, french, mother champion queen goddess, celebrity style, of the U.S. wears a jacket with French text reading "Champion", "Queen", "Godess", and "Mother" after warming up prior to her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia at the Roland Garros stadium in ParisTennis French Open, Paris, France - 27 May 2019
Serena Williams wearing a jacket printed with the words “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess” in French.
CREDIT: Pavel Golovkin/Shutterstock

The 23-time Grand Slam winner hit the court for her Round 1 match yesterday in a Nike x Off-White outfit designed for her by Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh. Williams walked out wearing a printed jacket with the words “Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess” printed on it in French. The jacket was made of a performance seersucker fabricated by the Swoosh just for the athlete, dubbed “Ever.”

Serena Williams, nike x off-white, tennis, of the USA plays Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during their women?s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 27 May 2019.French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France - 27 May 2019
Serena Williams hits a ball during her match against Vitalia Diatchenko on May 27.
CREDIT: YOAN VALAT/Shutterstock

Underneath the jacket, the tennis star had on a sports bra and a flouncy tennis skirt with the same print. On her feet, she wore black and white court sneakers.

The No. 10 seed squared off against Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in the Round of 128 yesterday. After going down 6-2 in the first set, Williams battled back, winning two straight sets (6-1, 6-0). 

The star’s next matchup is on May 30 against Japan’s Kurumi Nara.

Serena Williams, off-white x nike outfit, crop top, miniskirt, nike sneakers, celebrity style, (USA) wearing a flamboyant Nike dress in her 1st round matchFrench Open Tennis Championships, Day2 , Roland Garros, Paris, France - 27 May 2019 Wearing Off-White x Nike, Custom
Serena Williams serves in her bold Nike x Off-White outfit at the French Open.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both a baseball cap and a T-shirt inspired by Williams’ Nike x Off-White look were made available on the Nike website. The T-shirt — which retailed for $55 and featured Abloh’s signature quotation mark-adorned graphics — has sold out. Priced at $24, the hat is not available to shop online yet; it comes adorned with the words “I will never quit” in French.

Click through the gallery to see more of Serena Williams’ tennis style.

Below, watch tennis legend Stan Smith discuss his eponymous Adidas sneaker.

