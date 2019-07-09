Serena Williams Fined $10,000 for Damaging Wimbledon Court After Throwing Racquet

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon practice court with her racquet.

The damage occurred during a June 30 training session, the day before official tournament play began.

“I just threw my racquet. I got fined,” Williams told reporters about the incident today.

The longtime Nike athlete was fined $10,000 at the tournament in 2016 for smashing her racquet against the court multiple times during a second-round matchup against Christina McHale.

She faced a $17,000 fine after last year’s U.S. Open Finals for three code violations that included coaching, breaking her racket and the “verbal abuse” of chair umpire Carlos Ramos. (Williams argued with Ramos after he took a game away from her for allegedly consulting her coach.)

Of course, $10,000 is just a drop in the bucket for Williams. Forbes‘ latest estimate put the A-lister’s net worth at $225 million, with the bulk of her earnings having come through business dealings rather than from her on-court play.

Williams’ fortune landed her a spot on Forbes‘ list of the world’s richest self-made women. Her income of $29.2 million in 2019 was enough to put her at No. 63 on the list of world’s highest-earning athletes (no other women made the list).

Aside from the fine, Wimbledon 2019 has been a rousing success for Williams. Today, the 23-time Grand Slam champ won not once but twice — securing berth in the women’s singles semi-finals and the mixed doubles round of 16 (alongside Andy Murray).

Click through the gallery to see Serena Williams’ on-court style through the years.

Watch the video below to see Nike trainer Joe Holder discuss women working out.

