Serena Williams Defeated in US Open by Canadian Bianca Andreescu

Serena Williams at the finals of the 2019 US Open.

In a hard-fought battle, tennis star Serena Williams was once again thwarted in her quest for her 24th Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old, Nike-sponsored pro was defeated in the finals of the 2019 U.S. Open in a two-set match that drew a packed crowd, including Williams’ pal Meghan Markle and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Serena Williams at the finals of the 2019 US Open CREDIT: Shutterstock

Williams was defeated 6-3, 7-5 by 19-year-old Canadian player Bianca Andreescu, who made her debut at the event in New York. This marks the first time that any man or woman has won the U.S. Open in their first outing. Andreescu also made history as the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles tournament.

It’s quite a moment for the Ontario native, who is ranked No. 15 in the world and is also sponsored by Nike.

Bianca Andreescu competes against Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since returning to competition following the birth of her daughter, Williams has been a strong competitor on the court, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the finals of Wimbledon, but has been unable to clench a major trophy.

Just last year, Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York was the site of one of her most notable defeats, to another young player, Naomi Osaka.

Williams has been on a quest to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

