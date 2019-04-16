Selena Quintanilla Gets Honored on Converse Sneakers With Custom Art

Selena Quintanilla is one of the most beloved Mexican-American entertainers ever — and now, her likeness is on a shoe.

Juan Garcia III of J3 Customs, a San Antonio-based sneaker customizer, created a pair of shoes emblazoned with Quintanilla’s likeness for one of his clients.

With a custom job on a pair of classic white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, Garcia honored the late songstress. On one shoe, he painted a black-and-white portrait of the singer, with her iconic flowing hair and oversized hoop earrings; on the other, he created a red rose with the words “Como la Flor” written beneath in script.

A keychain with a dancing silhouette of the star — who was famously portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in a 1997 biopic — adorned one of the sneakers.

The shoes were created for the Fiesta de la Flor, a music festival that ran on Friday and Saturday, paying tribute to Quintanilla’s legacy. In its fifth year, the festival is meant not only to honor the Queen of Tejano but also to celebrate the broader cultural achievements of Tejano music.

Garcia has been in the sneaker customizing business for around three years. His custom jobs start at $75 for adult-sized sneakers; he’ll do kids’ shoes for $40.

Watch the video below to see Kickasso’s secrets to customizing sneakers.

