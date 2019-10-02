Shoe of the Week: This Saucony Running Shoe Makes a Triumphant Return

One of Saucony’s most beloved running sneaker franchises will yield a new shoe for spring ’20: the Triumph.

The latest look from the athletic brand’s line is the Triumph 17, a tech-loaded performance running sneaker designed to keep runners comfortable and surefooted on any road.

Cushioning is the big story behind the Saucony Triumph 17. The shoe features an improved version of the brand’s Pwrrun+ cushioning — which weighs 28% less than its previous premium material.

Aside from the plush ride, the sneaker is equipped with the brand’s XT 900 carbon rubber outsole in the heel and toe for improved traction and Saucony’s FormFit system to cradle and adapt to the runner’s foot.

The Saucony Triumph 17 arrives Nov. 1 and will retail for $150. (The current version of the shoe, the Triumph ISO 5, is available via Saucony.com and is on sale for $120, down from its retail price of $160.)

Saucony Triumph 17 CREDIT: George Chinsee

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: Hoka One One Tweaks Ultramarathon Legend Karl ‘Speedgoat’ Meltzer’s Trail Shoe

Shoe of the Week: Adidas Outdoors Stylish Free Hiker Gets a Major Sustainable Upgrade

Shoe of the Week: This Swiss Brand Will Have You Feel Like You’re Running on Clouds