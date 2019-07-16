Exclusive: What Saucony’s President Is Doing to Catapult the Brand to No. 1 in Running

“We are a team of fierce competitors, and No. 2 or No. 3 isn’t acceptable,” the exec told FN from the brand’s headquarters in Waltham, Mass. (According to The NPD Group Inc., Saucony trailed Brooks and New Balance in sales for the 12 months ending May 2019.)

Looking to improve its position, Saucony named the athletic industry veteran to its top spot last year. Cavassa was previously instrumental in helping catapult Brooks to the No. 1 ranking in specialty running footwear during her stint there as chief customer experience officer and SVP of marketing and apparel.

A year in, key retail partners are already impressed with the impact she’s had at Saucony.

“Anne has brought positive energy to the brand and is the kind of leader they needed. She exudes confidence and competence,” said Brent Hollowell, Fleet Feet chief marketing officer. “She is clearly a competitor and makes no bones about the aggressive goals they’re trying to accomplish.”

For Fleet Feet Chicago owner Dave Zimmer, the most noticeable change since Cavassa’s arrival is Saucony’s shift in focus.

“They’re asking questions as opposed to just trying to deliver product, and they’re having conversations that are much more focused on the consumer and our business,” Zimmer said. “And they’re trying to broaden their horizons in terms of who they want to appeal to.”

Who is Saucony looking to attract now? “Broadly, we’re targeting people who run,” Cavassa said. “The elite athlete, we feel, it’s important they love our brand, as well as the dedicated runner and the versatile [consumer] who uses running as part of their cardiovascular life.”

However, industry insiders believe Saucony — a Wolverine World Wide Inc. brand — should consider a greater shift from performance to athleisure, capitalizing on its catalog of classics — something consumers are clamoring for.