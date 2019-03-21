Saucony’s Newest Dunkin’ Collaboration Includes a Style for Munchkins

Saucony is teaming up with Dunkin’ again — but this time, the sneaker brand is sweetening the deal. In addition to an adult shoe, a mini takedown version will be offered for the munchkins in your life.

Saucony first partnered with the popular chain last year in honor of the annual Boston Marathon. The idea behind the collaboration is to celebrate the symbiotic relationship between running, coffee and doughnuts.

Saucony’s latest collaboration with Dunkin’ includes an adult and a kids’ style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

With the 2019 marathon scheduled for April 15, Saucony and Dunkin’ are back with a colorful take on the Kinvara 10 sneaker. The men’s and women’s sizing, priced at $120, features such fun details as Dunkin’s distinctive pink and orange logo on the upper, strawberry frosted doughnut charms on the laces, a coffee cup icon on the tongue and the word “Boston” emblazoned on a reflective strip on the heel. The shoes — which come with three sets of laces (white, orange and pink) to switch up your look — are packaged in a custom doughnut-inspired box.

The adult Saucony x Dunkin Kinvara 10 shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

The mini Kinvara 10 — priced at $65 and available in sizes 10.5 to 6 — features an identical design, along with kid-friendly fit and comfort features including a 3D-contoured memory foam footbed, triflex rubberized lugs on the sole for enhanced grip and an antimicrobial treatment in the lining to prevent stinky feet. Both the kids’ and adult sneakers will be available for purchase beginning on March 21 at Saucony.com as well as at Marathon Sports’ Massachusetts-based locations in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and Wellesley. Fans can also buy the limited-edition shoes (while supplies last) at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo, taking place April 12-14 in Boston.

The kids’ Saucony x Dunkin Kinvara 10 shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

“Marathons bring out the best of the human spirit, and the collective good that surrounds our hometown race is remarkable, inspirational and contagious,” Saucony chief marketing officer Don Lane said. “We’re proud to partner with fellow Boston brand icon Dunkin’ in the creation of the Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10 to deliver even more goodness to our running community.”

Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands, added: “The new Kinvara 10 represents the speed for which our brand is recognized and the deep Boston heritage and support for marathoners that we share with Saucony. We are proud to once again collaborate with Saucony to celebrate the love of Dunkin’ and literally keep people running throughout marathon season and year-round.”

The two brands also will join forces for a series of special events surrounding the big race. Marathon Sports will host a launch party on March 21 to celebrate the release of the Saucony x Dunkin’ Kinvara 10. Free Dunkin’ coffee will be served at the Saucony booth during the John Hancock expo. Dunkin’ employees stationed along the marathon route on April 15 will be dressed in custom Saucony T-shirts as they cheer on the runners. The day after the marathon, Dunkin’ and Saucony will provide coffee and doughnuts at a Saucony medal-engraving event at Marathon Sports’ Boylston Street location.

