Saks Is Celebrating Super Bowl LIII With 70 Exclusive Designer Items

The Super Bowl is a big deal, but Saks Men’s may have just taken things to the next level.

The department store chain has created more than 70 exclusive items — partnering with 26 hot brands like Off-White, Versace and Fendi — targeted around this year’s Super Bowl, which will be held in Atlanta on Feb. 3. A campaign released Jan. 8 nods to the game’s location, starring Atlanta-based dance and rap duo Ayo & Teo.

Fendi logo’d sneakers made in collaboration with Saks for the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Saks

“Saks Men’s is the ultimate destination for Super Bowl fashion in 2019. We wanted to give our customers game-changing product they can’t find anywhere else, so we partnered with 26 brands to create over 70 limited-edition items available exclusively at Saks,” said Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president and men’s general merchandising manager. “No matter what your plans are for game day, Saks Men’s has something for you.”

A red “training camp” sweatshirt made by Off-White for Saks exclusively. CREDIT: Saks

Among the offerings are golden retro-inspired runners by Versace, sporty “training camp” Off-White sweatshirts in red or black, and gray, red and yellow colorblocked New Balance sneakers.

Golden Versace sneakers for Saks exclusively in honor of the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Saks

In addition to selling shoes, apparel and accessories based around the big game, Saks is setting up a window installation dedicated to the Super Bowl in its Atlanta store. The brand will also offer in-store activations leading up to game day, including an Isaia cocktail bar, Moncler juice bar and Etudes coffee bar from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Colorblocked New Balance sneakers available at Saks only for the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Saks

