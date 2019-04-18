Russell Wilson Is Now the NFL’s Highest-Paid Player — Here’s How He Makes His Money

Russell Wilson at a press conference after signing an extension with the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson is rolling in the dough after hitting a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The quarterback announced on April 16 a massive contract extension with his team — which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Wilson is set to receive $140 million over the next four years (around $35 million a season), as well as a hefty $65 million signing bonus.

The 30-year-old has a number of ventures outside his football career that help pad his bank account.

For one, he reached a longterm deal with Nike in 2016. The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but it was speculated to be one of the biggest deals in the league at the time of signing.

In the fashion space, Wilson has a clothing and footwear brand called Good Man Brand, which sells at Nordstrom. Launched in 2016, Good Man Brand offers a mix of product including tailored blazers and snazzy lifestyle sneakers; the company donates $3 for each item purchased to the Why Not You Foundation, which focuses on children’s empowerment.

As of 2016, Forbes projected the NFLer’s net worth to be around $42 million, accounting for his NFL salary as well as his miscellaneous endorsement deals. Wilson’s other partnerships have included Microsoft, Bose and Braun, according to Forbes.

The athlete has been married to “1, 2 Step” singer Ciara since July 2016. Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” after her husband reached his new deal, Ciara joked that she planned to splurge with the new funds, saying, “I want an Hermès bag.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara at 2019 NFL Honors. CREDIT: Peter Barreras/Shutterstock

Want more?

Ciara Looks Stunning in a Leopard-Print Outfit That Matches Russell Wilson’s Shoes on Date Night

Ciara Wears the Leggiest Dress on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors With Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s First Nike Sneaker Is Designed to Go Anywhere From the Gym to the Red Carpet