Russell Westbrook Designed a Chic Athleisure Collection With Opening Ceremony

By Victor Deng
Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand x Russell Westbrook Apparel Collection
Russell Westbrook in his Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand track jacket.
CREDIT: Nike

Russell Westbrook isn’t just known for his basketball prowess, he’s also one of the most fashionable players in the NBA. Yesterday, Jordan Brand and Westbrook announced a brand-new apparel collection with fashion boutique Opening Ceremony that’s available now.

Already having released two signature basketball sneakers with Jordan, Westbrook moves into the apparel space with a range of pieces including an overcoat, hoodie, T-shirt and tracksuit. Each piece incorporates the classic Jumpman logo and Westbrook’s “RW” branding.

Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand x Russell Westbrook Apparel Collection
Russell Westbrook in his Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand jacket.
CREDIT: Nike

“I’ve always loved fashion and the creative process when it comes to designing. When the opportunity came for me and Jordan Brand to collaborate with another brand, Opening Ceremony was a perfect match,” Westbrook said in a statement. “I liked the idea of doing something with bold color patterns and adventurous silhouettes, and I’m excited to see this collection come to life.”

Opening Ceremony co-founder and creative director Humberto Leon said the collaboration was organic and yielded a “synergy of true collaboration.”

“The resulting collection shows how, together, we reworked our favorite Air Jordan essentials into new garments,” Leon explained. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the public puts their own spin on these pieces by incorporating them into their daily wardrobe.”

Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand x Russell Westbrook Apparel Collection
Russell Westbrook in his Opening Ceremony x Jordan Brand hoodie.
CREDIT: Nike

The apparel collection is available on Openingceremony.com and Opening Ceremony stores in New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. On Dec. 5 the range will also be available on Nikelab.com as well as at Nike Lab 21 Mercer and Chicago.

