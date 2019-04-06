Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History as First Player to Average Triple-Double Three Times in a Row

Russell Westbrook is making history.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star became the first NBA player to average a triple-double for three straight seasons.

Westbrook needed three assists to lock down the achievement, which he secured in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

There have only been four seasons in NBA history where a player averaged a triple-double — and Westbrook is the man behind three of them. The 2016-2017 MVP has 31 triple-doubles on the season, and finished with 19 points, 15 assists and 8 rebounds last night.

The 30-year-old has a longterm endorsement deal with Jordan Brand and steps out in the brand’s kicks on the court. His second signature sneaker, the Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.2, released in January.

The eight-time All-Star notched another major career achievement on April 2, becoming just the second player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have a 20-20-20 game. Westbrook’s big game was extra special because of his shoes: custom Why Not Zer0.2 kicks dedicated to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was fatally shot in Los Angeles last week.

LeBron James, who has a lifetime deal with Nike, celebrated Westbrook’s achievement yesterday with a post on his Instagram page.

“Exactly bro!! 👏🏾 for him. FOREVER IMMORTALIZED. Salute and congrats @russwest44 on making history!! 1st ever 3 straight seasons average Trip-Dub! Major Props Brodie!! #WhyNot #RussellMania 🙏🏾💪🏾. #TheMarathonContinues🏁,” James wrote.

