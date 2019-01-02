Russell Westbrook’s New Jordan Signature Sneaker Honors His Career

Russell Westbrook in his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

Russell Westbrook’s second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand is finally here. Inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder’s All-Star point guard’s unorthodox game, the Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 may seem chaotic at a glance, but each design element comes with a special meaning.

Starting next week, the performance model is officially releasing, and here are some of the newest features the kicks have to offer.

The Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. CREDIT: Nike News

Making its debut in the “Future History” colorway, the multicolored makeup is a nod to every basketball uniform that has helped define Westbrook’s career. As for the design, Westbrook’s top priority was to create the best performance basketball sneaker possible. The model boasts a multiknit upper combined with a Zoom Air bag on the forefoot and a visible midfoot shank plate embedded on a split outsole design.

The heel of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. CREDIT: Nike News

The midsole of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. CREDIT: Nike News

Aside from basketball, Westbrook’s family is the next thing he holds dear to his heart, which is why he honors his loved ones with a special family crest embroidered on the inner tongue. Honoring his late friend Khelcey Barrs III, a black block is seen on the midsole where Westbrook has “KBIII” as a tribute to him.

The sneaker will be available in kids’ sizing as well. Since entering the NBA, Westbrook’s message to the youth has always been “Why not me? Why not follow your dreams?”

“Being a father, it was important to have my signature shoe available in full family sizing. You don’t see that often with performance shoes, but for me, it’s all about inspiring the next generation. That also means making the shoe affordable and accessible to people all around the world,” Westbrook said in a statement.

A full-size run of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. CREDIT: Nike News

The Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 will begin its rollout globally on Jan. 10 on Nike.com, starting with men’s sizes, followed by more later in the month.

