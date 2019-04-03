Russell Westbrook Honors Nipsey Hussle With His Shoes During Historic NBA Performance

Russell Westbrook honored the late rapper Nipsey Hussle with his sneakers last night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar point guard suited up in his signature Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 basketball shoes in a special Pokémon-inspired colorway exclusively made for him. The sneaker is dominated by blue denim on the upper with textile mesh overlays on the eyestay and a Pokéball design on the tongue. The midsole adds a splash of color with a bright green and red TPU heel counter along with a yellow shank plate on the midfoot with a written message “NH NIP” on the forefoot. Prior to tipoff, Westbrook entered the arena wearing a Crenshaw T-shirt with a pair of “Varsity Blue” Jordan 6 shoes.

Historic night for Russell Westbrook.

20 points // 20 rebounds // 21 assists pic.twitter.com/T3tVWiOIvK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 3, 2019

“I’m grateful to be able to play the game, but that wasn’t for me, that was for my bro, that was for Nipsey. 20 plus 20 plus 20, they know what that means,” Westbrook said after the game with the impressive stat line as a reference to Hussle’s affiliation with the Rollin 60’s gang. Westbrook now joins NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to post at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game.

Like Westbrook, both Dwyane Wade and Kawhi Leonard paid tribute to the rapper with a personalized message written on their on-court sneakers earlier this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured the win against the Los Angeles Lakers and are now tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the 7th seed in the NBA Western Conference.

