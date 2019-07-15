4 Running Clubs From NYC to San Diego Reveal Their Unique Cultures

Run clubs are on the rise. And their popularity is catching the attention of sports brands, serious marathoners and weekend warriors. Here, four groups from all corners of the country reveal their unique cultures. Resident Runners (NYC)

Resident Runners CREDIT: Paulsta

FOUNDED: 2013

MEMBERSHIP: Technically, Resident Runners is just three members: Ray Hailes, Rahsaan Rogers and Eric Blevens. While the core is limited, the mix of runners and friends who join weekly and monthly runs are what complete the family.

FEES: There are no fees, dues or obligations. To join, just show up.

MEETUPS: They host an open group run every Thursday evening. Runs start and end at Fulton Hall and routes are posted weekly to the Instagram account @residentrunners. They’re tempo-style, where everyone is encouraged to chase the person ahead of them, but all paces are welcome. After the run, there’s a drinks hangout.

FAVORITE RUNS: The Taco Run. Resident Runners has been hosting them for more than five years, once a month on a Saturday, from the same location: Gueros Brooklyn in Crown Heights. Athletes meet, run 5 miles, then eat loads of tacos and drink lots of margaritas. And it throws an epic after-party for the New York City Marathon every year.