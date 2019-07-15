4 Running Clubs From NYC to San Diego Reveal Their Unique Cultures

Run clubs are on the rise. And their popularity is catching the attention of sports brands, serious marathoners and weekend warriors. Here, four groups from all corners of the country reveal their unique cultures.
Resident Runners (NYC)
FOUNDED: 2013
MEMBERSHIP: Technically, Resident Runners is just three members: Ray Hailes, Rahsaan Rogers and Eric Blevens. While the core is limited, the mix of runners and friends who join weekly and monthly runs are what complete the family.
FEES: There are no fees, dues or obligations. To join, just show up.
MEETUPS: They host an open group run every Thursday evening. Runs start and end at Fulton Hall and routes are posted weekly to the Instagram account @residentrunners. They’re tempo-style, where everyone is encouraged to chase the person ahead of them, but all paces are welcome. After the run, there’s a drinks hangout.
FAVORITE RUNS: The Taco Run. Resident Runners has been hosting them for more than five years, once a month on a Saturday, from the same location: Gueros Brooklyn in Crown Heights. Athletes meet, run 5 miles, then eat loads of tacos and drink lots of margaritas. And it throws an epic after-party for the New York City Marathon every year.
WHY THE CLUB IS GREAT: For the last six years, it hasn’t changed a thing. Resident Runners is modeled after the runs and styles members love, with no compromise to meet outside expectations. The result is a like-minded group of runners and friends that can log 20 miles together or hang at a bar or party without stepping foot in a pair of running shoes.
San Diego Track Club
FOUNDED: 1954
MEMBERSHIP: 800
FEES: $50 for a year’s membership, though runners are encouraged to try it for free first.
MEETUPS: Weekly on Tuesday evenings and it has add-on training programs that include Saturday morning long runs.
FAVORITE RUNS: The Balboa Park 8 Miler — a race through iconic Balboa Park. It is the oldest race in San Diego and one of the oldest in the country. It celebrates the tradition of running while offering a beautiful tour of the park’s roads and trails.
WHY THE CLUB IS GREAT: The club has members of all ages, races and ability levels. It aims to be a supportive running community and a place for athletes to improve their running and build lifelong friendships.
Atlanta Track Club
FOUNDED: 1964
MEMBERSHIP: With more than 34,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second-largest running organization in the U.S.
FEES: $35 for individuals, $60 for a dual membership and $75 for a family. The dues are annual.
MEETUPS: Atlanta Track Club puts on 40 events a year, including the AJC Peachtree Road Race, the Publix Atlanta Marathon and the largest high school cross-country meet in the Southeast. It also hosts free group runs every Thursday, free track meets in the summer and weekly speed sessions Tuesday nights and offers training programs throughout the year.
FAVORITE RUNS: The AJC Peachtree Road Race — it’s the largest road race in the U.S. and largest 10K in the world with 60,000 finishers each year. And members are getting excited about a big event the organization is hosting in 2020: the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the Marathon.
WHY THE CLUB IS GREAT: It has a vision of a healthier Atlanta through running and walking.
Greater Boston Track Club
FOUNDED: 1973
MEMBERSHIP: Approximately 170 active members.
FEES: The first year is $90, while following years are $75. Athletes can join a few practices and check out the team for free.
MEETUPS: The distance squad meets on Tuesdays and the sprints and jumps team meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. And a long-run group typically gets together on the weekends.
FAVORITE RUNS: The GBTC Indoor Invitational Track Meet, held at Harvard University’s indoor track facility in January. The club has been holding it since 1982. This past year, more than 950 athletes signed up to compete in over 1,400 events. Another favorite is the GBTC XC Festival, a 5K race in September. The group has been holding it since 2001. Winners receive pies, and engraved pie servers and forks are given as prizes.
WHY THE CLUB IS GREAT: The group tries to be a friendly, competitive, team-oriented environment for those who compete at the national, regional and local levels. It has a deep field of talented and driven individuals all pushing each other to be better.
