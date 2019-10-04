Ronnie Fieg Has a 10th Anniversary Asics Collection Coming

Ronnie Fieg’s history of collaborations with Asics is legendary. And the Kith leader’s next work with the brand fits in well with the other classics he’s produced.

Arriving Monday is the Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue 10th Anniversary Capsule, a pair of silhouettes that celebrate the release of the original Super Blue Gel-Lyte III. Included in the collection are two new takes on the Gel-Lyte III and the Gel-Fieg 3.1.

The Gel-Lyte III features a light gray upper with blue stripes and toe windows. It also features white embroidery throughout (including “Fieg” on the split tongue). And the Gel-Fieg 3.1 is designed with a deep blue upper with black nubuck on the vamp and leather “Tiger” stripes. (The Gel-Fieg 3.1 is a shoe created by Fieg, which pairs the Gel-Lyte III upper with the Gel-Nimbus 17 midsole and outsole.) Each shoe is executed with hairy pigskin suede, which is the first time Fieg has used the material on an Asics collab.

The two sneakers in the Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue 10th Anniversary Capsule drop Oct. 7 at all Kith doors and via Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET. The Gel-Lyte III will retail for $180 and the Gel-Fieg 3.1 will come with a $200 price tag.

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue Gel-Lyte III CREDIT: Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue Gel-Lyte III CREDIT: Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue Gel-Lyte 3.1 CREDIT: Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Super Blue Gel-Lyte 3.1 CREDIT: Kith

