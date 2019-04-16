Wrestling Star Ronda Rousey Hints at Taking Break From WWE to Start Family

Ronda Rousey is taking a break from wrestling.

The WWE star posted an Instagram yesterday hinting that she and husband Travis Browne, a UFC heavyweight fighter, are looking to start a family.

Rousey shared a black and white photo of the couple sharing an intimate moment, captioning the shot “#impregnationvacation” with a series of emojis.

When a report came out in January saying that the 32-year-old MMA fighter planned to take time off to have children, she shot rumors down.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she told ESPN at the time. “I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It’s my vagina, my life. Keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

With her Instagram post, however, the Reebok athlete appears to have confirmed the rumors of her leaving to start a family. Rousey is signed with WWE through 2021.

Her latest appearance came on April 7, when she was pinned by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in the first all-women’s main at that event. Prior to losing to Lynch, Rousey had been WWE Raw champ; she struck her current deal with WWE in January 2018.

