A Special Nike Kyrie 5 Will Be Released for the NBA All-Star Weekend

Kyrie Irving’s influence knows no bounds, which has been evident with his seemingly endless sneakers projects, including partnerships with General Mills cereal, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and more. Next up for the Boston Celtics’ superstar arrives yet another reinterpretation of his Kyrie 5 signature shoe with a collab with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rokit.

Expected to release just in time for next month’s upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., the Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5 features a vibrant colorblocked style. Thanks to a close-up image on the shoe from @dre_hayes on Instagram, we can see that the upper has been slightly altered to show a large reversed orange Swoosh across the lateral side while a miniature blue Swoosh appears slightly above it.

A translucent flytrap lacing cage wraps around the entirety of the midfoot to provide complete lockdown. Sticking with the shoe’s vibrant composition are neon green laces and a vivid midsole, complete with a semi-translucent outsole. Additional details include Rokit’s logo on the heel counter.

Additional release details including retail pricing have yet to be announced by the brands. With the festivities right around the corner, expect more news regarding additional All-Star themed kicks from the Swoosh to arrive soon.

Want more?

Ancient Egypt’s Pyramids Inspire NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Remixed Sneaker With Concepts

Nick Kyrgios’ Australia Open Shoes Are Inspired by Kyrie Irving

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Gifts a Young Fan a Pair of Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 5s