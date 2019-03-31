Roger Federer Wins Miami Open for 101st Career Title

Roger Federer bested defending Miami Open champion John Isner today, earning his 101st career title in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Federer defeated the Fila-sponsored Isner in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-4. The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the first repeat winner of 2019, having earned his 100th career singles title at the Dubai Tennis Championships this month.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer returning to American John Isner in the Miami Open finals. CREDIT: Lynne Sladky/Shutterstock

The Swiss star played a strong match, breaking all three of Isner’s serves in the first set. Unfortunately, the American Isner suffered a knee injury in the match, hobbling along throughout much of the second set.

While Federer was sponsored by Nike for most of his career — he began working with the Portland, Ore.-based brand in 1994 — he made a big switch in 2018, moving to Uniqlo.

The 37-year-old reportedly secured a deal with the Japanese company worth more than $300 million, guaranteed for over 10 years. As Uniqlo does not make footwear, Federer continues to wear sneakers from the Swoosh on the court.

With his win, Federer is just eight away from beating Jimmy Connors’ career singles win record. This marks the tennis legend’s fourth Miami Open title.

The women’s final was held yesterday, and Australian up-and-comer Ashleigh Barty won, earning her fourth career singles title. Barty beat Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in straight sets, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

The Fila-sponsored 22-year-old moves into the No. 9 spot in the world rankings with her win; she is the first Australian women to be in the WTA top 10 since 2013.

