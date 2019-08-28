New York Knicks Rookie RJ Barrett Signs With Puma

Another top NBA draft pick has signed with a major sneaker company: RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

Barrett, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed with Puma, a brand spokesperson told FN. He joins the brand’s already stacked ambassador roster that features another standout from the Knicks, Kevin Knox, who signed with the brand last season. Aside from Barrett, other basketball players who are backed by Puma include DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers and Deandre Ayton of the Phenix Suns.

Although Puma confirmed the baller is now aligned with the brand, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barrett was a star on the Duke Blue Devils squad that also featured New Orleans Pelicans rookie and recent Jordan Brand signee Zion Williamson.

After 20 years out of the sport, Puma announced its return to basketball in June 2018. When it returned the brand signed some of the top prospects ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft including Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith. Puma also gave pro basketball icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier a lifetime deal.

