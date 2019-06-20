NBA Prospect RJ Barrett Scores Indochino Brand Ambassador Deal

RJ Barrett on the court for Duke in the 2018-2019 season.

Ahead of the NBA Draft tonight, RJ Barrett announced a deal with custom apparel company Indochino.

Barrett, who is expected to go top five in the draft, has inked a multiyear, exclusive deal with the Vancouver-based brand. He’ll wear select looks from the label throughout the season and to high-profile events — the first being tonight’s draft.

The small forward will show off his personal style in a bold pink suit with a black dress shirt underneath. For footwear, he’s going with Christian Louboutin, and fans can expect to see him in gray, stud-adorned loafers with the designer’s signature red bottoms.

“The experience of hearing my name called on draft day is one I’ve been working toward my entire life,” Barrett said in a release. “It is the first of many unforgettable moments I hope to have in my NBA career. It’s important to me that my look always reflect the moment and leave a lasting impression. My competitive nature is what I show on the court, and Indochino will help me do the same in the style game off the court.”

The former Duke starter will appear in campaigns for Indochino, and the brand will release an RJ Barrett collection of apparel and customizations to coincide with his rookie NBA season.

“RJ has an opportunity to become a generation-defining NBA star. Not only is he a natural leader, he has the discipline, confidence and determination to succeed on and off the court,” said brand president and CEO Drew Green. “We are proud to align ourselves with the athlete and person RJ has become. He will inspire a new generation of fans to follow their dreams, just as Indochino is inspiring a generation of customers to create their own style.”

