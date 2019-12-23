Rick Pitino and Adidas Reportedly Settle Federal Lawsuit

Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the lawsuit the former Louisville men’s college basketball coach filed against the athletic footwear giant, according to multiple reports.

An ESPN report states that Pitino and Adidas released a joint statement today to announce the settlement, although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“Adidas and Coach Pitino have entered into a confidential settlement agreement resolving all matters between them,” the statement read, according to ESPN. “Over sixteen years working with Adidas, Coach Pitino demonstrated his passion for the game of basketball and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court. We wish Coach Pitino the best in his new role as head coach of Panathinaikos, the Greek national team and any future endeavors.”

The University of Louisville fired Pitino in October 2017 after the program was named in a federal bribery investigation. After the firing, Adidas would cut its contract with the coach.

Pitino filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court the same month for alleged emotional distress. The court documents also stated Pitino claimed he was not aware of Adidas’ alleged use of bribes for top recruits and said its actions damaged his reputation.

Kentucky U.S. District Court Judge David Hale dismissed the lawsuit in August 2018.

Former Adidas executive James “Jim” Gatto, according to an Associated Press report in March, received a nine-month prison sentence for his role in the NCAA pay-for-play scandal. Sports industry business manager Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code each received a six-month sentence, the report states.

Pitino is currently the coach of Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League.