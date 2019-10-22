Vans x Rhude Collaborate on Retro Shoes Inspired by Classic Cars + Cali License Plates

Vans and luxury streetwear brand Rhude have collaborated on an original model with new parts.

Taking inspiration from Vans’ Southern California roots, comes a three-piece shoe collection featuring a California license plate print from its archives on a retro-inspired Bold NI shoe.

Rhude x Vans CREDIT: Vans

The first of three styles launches on Saturday and puts its spin on the Golden State’s 1963 license plate, which references the birth of Vans that same year. It incorporates a black suede upper and an embossed California logo and Vans flying-V logo on the midsole. Also releasing over the weekend is a shoe done in blue suede with matching base plates that were introduced in 1969.

The final release on Nov. 26 features a red suede upper with the 1982 California Sun license plate printed on the foxing.

The collection will be available at select stores and on Rh-ude.com.

Rhude design director Rhuigi Villaseñor said the colorways are inspired by hues of car models from Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche.

“Growing up surrounded by the skate scene in Los Angeles made collaborating with Vans a surreal moment for all of us at Rhude,” Villaseñor explained. “Vans has a unique history and connection with youth culture, which is why I was so excited to push those creative boundaries with this collaboration. From a design standpoint, the colorways I chose are an homage to my love of iconic, classic cars — blue to represent the Mercedes 280 SL, red for the Ferrari 275 and black for the Porsche Carrera.”

Visit Vans.com/rhude for more details.

