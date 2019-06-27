The Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 3 Is Releasing in Triple White

Following its debut in pink, the Reebok Experiment 3 by Pyer Moss will be returning in a white colorway.

Called the Triple White, the latest model in the series, features a beige-colored suede upper with pure white rubber accents. It is set atop a white and sand-colored sole. The style will retail for $250 on PyerMoss.com, Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide on June 29 at 10 a.m. EST.

Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 3 Triple White CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Along with the sneaker drop, Pyer Moss will premiere the third installment of the “Imma Ball Anyway” film series, which aims to tell stories of players who have not only overcome adversity while pursuing a career in basketball but have also made an impact building cultural awareness beyond the courts. The latest film features Derrick Gordon, a former starter for the University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team who became the first openly gay player in Division I men’s college basketball.

In 2018, Reebok by Pyer Moss earned FN’s Collaboration of the Year award, in part because every style sold out within minutes. But as senior director of menswear buying at Ssense, Federico Barassi, previously explained to FN, it’s more than just aesthetics that has made the collaboration such a wild success.

“Pyer Moss has a way of interpreting current events, politics and causes he is passionate about and translating them into his collections in a meaningful and personal way,” Barassi said.

