Victoria Beckham Taps Her High-Energy Exercise Routine for Her Reebok Fall ’19 Collection

The second drop from Victoria Beckham’s fall ’19 collection with Reebok is arriving soon.

The singer and designer’s latest lineup with the athletic brand features several sportswear selections that are inspired by her “daily high-energy exercise routine and her journey as a trained dancer.” The range features new takes on the unisex Bolton Sock Lo and Bolton Sock Hi sneakers.

Beckham and Reebok will deliver monochromatic iterations of each silhouette, with one Bolton Sock Lo and Bolton Sock Hi in white and the others in neon yellow. The low-cut shoes retail for $250 and the high-top looks come with a $280 price tag. The sneakers will be available tomorrow via Reebok.com/VictoriaBeckham and select retailers worldwide.

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo in neon yellow. CREDIT: Reebok

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo in white. CREDIT: Reebok

Aside from footwear, the collection features apparel including jewel-toned tights, bras, form-fitting tanks, an oversized bomber jacket, an anorak jacket and fashion trousers.

Reebok and Beckham enlisted photographer Mario Sorrenti and stylist Alastair McKimm for the campaign imagery.

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Hi in neon yellow. CREDIT: Reebok

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Hi in white. CREDIT: Reebok

