Victoria Beckham’s New Reebok Collab Is Inspired by Her Passion for Dancing & Running

Reebok’s latest collaboration with Victoria Beckham has made working out in style easy. The sportswear brand released its second collection with the designer Wednesday on Reebok.com. The fall ’19 line is complete with high-performance, unisex-style gym apparel and footwear.

A preview of the new Reebok x Victoria Beckham campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok/Mario Sorrenti

The collab draws inspiration from Beckham’s training as a dancer, which gives the line retro flair and includes dance-focused activewear, such as semi-sheer swing skirts. The former Spice Girl introduced blush pinks, varying greens and navy blue into her latest offering.

As a runner, the 45-year-old also included features that will cater to her fellow joggers with fluorescent and reflective details designed to help wearers stand out when running at night.

VB Bolton Lo shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The VB Bolton Lo shoe retails for $250. The footwear is a remake of Reebok’s ‘90s Bolton running shoes. They include a structured knit upper with suede and synthetic overlays.

The Bolton Sock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Bolton Sock, which is also a remake of the ’90s sneaker, includes a supportive thick sock that rises above the ankle and retails for $280.

Want More?

Could ABG’s Interest in Reebok Spur Adidas to Offload It?

Victoria Beckham Takes Style Cues From Meghan Markle at Soccer Star Sergio Ramos’ Wedding

Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Bright Pedicure While Keeping Warm in Chilly NYC

Watch FN’s video of Hannah Bronfman on fitness inspirations and working out