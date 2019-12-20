Reebok Collaborates With ‘Tom & Jerry’ on a New Capsule Collection

Cartoon lovers rejoice: Reebok has joined forces with the namesake characters of the “Tom & Jerry” series for a new capsule collection.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the Reebok x Tom & Jerry rivalry-inspired collection will be available on Feb. 15, 2020 on Reebok.com and at select retailers; it includes four pairs of shoes with adult sizes retailing from $100 to $200 and kids’ sizing from $50 to $70.

The Instapump Fury x Tom features a gray upper with fleece material that mimic’s the cat’s fur, along with bright yellow accents and the brand’s iconic Pump technology, which creates a customized fit. An image of Tom is highlighted on the pump button. This style also comes in a Versa Pump silhouette for toddlers.

Reebok x Tom & Jerry Instapump Fury CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Club C Revenge x Jerry is made with a tan soft suede upper matched with pink and yellow. The fuzzy material pays tribute to the mouse and his cave in addition to an image of Jerry embossed on the tongue.

The shoes are also available in toddler, preschool and grade school sizing.

Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C Revenge CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The last two styles come in the Club C silhouette. The first features subtle chalk and pink colorways with fuzzy laces; it has visual animations and sound FX graphics on each heel. The show’s logo replaces Reebok on the upper window box.

The second Club C x Tom & Jerry colorway comes on a white upper etched in black with cartoon scenes from the series; this pair comes in adult and kids’ sizes.

Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

