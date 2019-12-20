Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reebok Collaborates With ‘Tom & Jerry’ on a New Capsule Collection

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1636845a)Tom And Jerry , Tom, JerryFilm and Television
A promo still of "Tom & Jerry" featuring Tom, a cat, and Jerry, a mouse.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cartoon lovers rejoice: Reebok has joined forces with the namesake characters of the “Tom & Jerry” series for a new capsule collection.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the Reebok x Tom & Jerry rivalry-inspired collection will be available on Feb. 15, 2020 on Reebok.com and at select retailers; it includes four pairs of shoes with adult sizes retailing from $100 to $200 and kids’ sizing from $50 to $70.

The Instapump Fury x Tom features a gray upper with fleece material that mimic’s the cat’s fur, along with bright yellow accents and the brand’s iconic Pump technology, which creates a customized fit. An image of Tom is highlighted on the pump button. This style also comes in a Versa Pump silhouette for toddlers.

Instapump Fury x Tom, reebok, sneakers, tom and jerry, tom & jerry
Reebok x Tom & Jerry Instapump Fury
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Club C Revenge x Jerry is made with a tan soft suede upper matched with pink and yellow. The fuzzy material pays tribute to the mouse and his cave in addition to an image of Jerry embossed on the tongue.

The shoes are also available in toddler, preschool and grade school sizing.

Club C x Tom, reebok, sneakers, tom and jerry, tom & jerry
Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C Revenge
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The last two styles come in the Club C silhouette. The first features subtle chalk and pink colorways with fuzzy laces; it has visual animations and sound FX graphics on each heel. The show’s logo replaces Reebok on the upper window box.

The second Club C x Tom & Jerry colorway comes on a white upper etched in black with cartoon scenes from the series; this pair comes in adult and kids’ sizes.

club C Revenge x Jerry, reebok, sneakers, tom and jerry, tom & jerry
Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Club C x Tom & Jerry, reebok, sneakers, tom and jerry, tom & jerry
Reebok x Tom & Jerry Club C
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Want more?

Reebok & Pyer Moss Collaborate on Trail Sneakers With a Powerful Backstory

Reebok Gives Its Most Disruptive Technology to Date a New Look

Reebok Is Set to Release a Sneaker Featuring Adidas’ Acclaimed Boost Cushioning

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad