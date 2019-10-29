Reebok & Pyer Moss Collaborate on Trail Sneakers With a Powerful Backstory

Kerby Jean-Raymond’s latest Reebok by Pyer Moss collection is coming soon — and it features a buzzy new sneaker silhouette.

The Experiment 4 “Fury Trail” sneaker is the latest shoe creation from Reebok by Pyer Moss. The shoe includes three layers, which symbolize a person’s ascent to success through adversity.

Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 “Fury Trail” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

First is the mudguard, which represents the fight of those who are told they can’t rise above boundaries, represented by rubberized leather and protective thermoplastic polyurethane. The second region consists of the heel, toe and sides, made of knit fabric with gems and molded containment. It is meant to subtly evoke excess, glamour and the expression of success. Finally, the soft materials in the tongue and lining, the part of the shoe that is invisible to all but the wearer, represent emotion.

Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 3. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to the “Fury Trail,” Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 3 will feature men’s, women’s and genderless apparel.

Jean-Raymond has embedded deeper meaning throughout Collection 3. Essential to the collection is the concept of Sankofa, a Twi word from the Akan tribe of Ghana that means “Go back and get it.” In this context, Sankofa refers to reclaiming one’s narrative, which means essentially that marginalized people should “go back and get” what is rightfully theirs.

Items from the first drop of Collection 3, called First Offering, can be purchased on Reebok.com, Pyermoss.com and from select fashion retailers, beginning Saturday. A Second Offering will be available starting Dec. 14.

Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 3. CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 3. CREDIT: Courtesy

