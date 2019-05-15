Reebok Celebrates Pride Month With Rainbow Flags on Its Classics

Reebok has given its classics a touch of the rainbow in honor of the LGBTQ community and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which sparked the gay rights movement.

The sportswear brand replaced its Reebok flag with the LGBTQ Pride flag, along with rainbow stitching, in updates to its Club C, Classic Leather and Freestyle Hi silhouettes. The Pride Pack collection is available on Reebok.com, with prices starting at $70.

Along with products, the Boston-based brand will donate through June 30 a portion of its proceeds, up to $50,000, to Fenway Health — an organization dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the LGBTQ community through access to health care, education and other support services.

“Since the beginning, Reebok has had a lifelong mission to transform the lives of others through fitness and wellness,” said Matt Blonder, VP of digital brand commerce and co-chair of Reebok’s Colorful Soles LGBTQ+ employee resource group. “Inclusivity has been an intrinsic part of building our foundation, so working alongside a health center like Fenway Health felt like such a natural fit. We pride ourselves in working with those who share these same bold and inclusive values.”

Fenway Health’s acting CEO Jane Powers added, “The month of June, and especially this year’s 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, is a time for us to come together to recognize LGBT people and their impact across the world. So it is with pride that we are partnering with an inclusive, innovative and global brand like Reebok to help mark this year’s occasion.”

