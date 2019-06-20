Reebok’s Latest Collab Features a Bondage-Inspired Sneaker

Reebok has joined forces with Los Angeles streetwear brand Pleasures for the first time on a collection of opposites.

Reebok x Pleasures Reebok Aztrek CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The 12-piece line includes two “dark” and “light” takes on the brand’s popular Reebok Aztrek and Club C 85 sneakers. The Aztrek features BDSM-inspired accents, including an all-black leather finish and edgy hardware like hook-and loop closures and a ring detail on the heel. BDSM is a term associated with bondage, discipline, dominance and submission and sadomasochism.

Meanwhile, the Club C 85 offers a colorful look with a deep blue upper and green tongue done in soft suede.

The styles are meant to “symbolize the spectrum of darkness and light, the known and the unknown, and how we can harness life’s darkest moments and brightest memories to affect our future,” the brand said in a statement.

Reebok x Pleasures Reebok Club C 85 CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Those themes are also seen throughout the rest of the collection with black and earth tone versions of the Vector T-shirt, anorak, woven shorts and pants.

All items feature co-branding, special graphics and come in unisex sizing. While prices have yet to be announced, the entire line is set to drop June 28 on Reebok.com and at select retailers worldwide.

